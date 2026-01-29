India's insolvency law is getting a big update in 2026

Why should you care?

Right now, slow court processes mean companies lose value and creditors recover less—around 33% on average.

The new bill introduces the Creditor-Initiated Insolvency Resolution Process (CIIRP), which can be initiated only by specified financial creditors notified to participate and requires the consent of at least 51% (by value) of those notified, sets stricter timelines for resolving cases or winding things up, and gives creditors more say over what happens next.

If all goes well, this could mean quicker decisions, less backlog in courts, and a fairer shot for everyone involved—making India's business scene a bit more efficient for startups and big players alike.