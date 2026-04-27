India's instant home services apps reach 10 million monthly users
Business
India's instant home services apps just crossed 10 million monthly users, thanks to more urban folks booking everything from cleaning to laundry with a tap.
Urban Company leads the way with 6.5 million users, but Pronto (2.7 million) and Snabbit (1.2 million) are catching up fast, according to Morgan Stanley.
Pronto 43% share March 2026 downloads
Pronto is making waves as the most downloaded app in March 2026, grabbing a 43% share of downloads, outpacing even Urban Company.
Snabbit isn't far behind either, nearly hitting 1 million bookings last month.
Both startups are now chasing fresh funding (Pronto: $15 million to $20 million, Snabbit: $60 million to $70 million) to scale their operations and secure supply.