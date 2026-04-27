India's instant home services apps reach 10 million monthly users

Pronto 43% share March 2026 downloads

Pronto is making waves as the most downloaded app in March 2026, grabbing a 43% share of downloads, outpacing even Urban Company.

Snabbit isn't far behind either, nearly hitting 1 million bookings last month.

Both startups are now chasing fresh funding (Pronto: $15 million to $20 million, Snabbit: $60 million to $70 million) to scale their operations and secure supply.