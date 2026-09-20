India's IPO market heats up as 72 firms seek ₹1.70L/cr
India's IPO market is staying hot, with 72 companies hoping to raise a massive ₹1.70 lakh crore soon.
Even big players like Mahanadi Coalfields and Carlsberg India are waiting for SEBI's green light.
Just this September, 20 companies managed to pull in about ₹12,269 crore from investors.
SEBI extends IPO approvals, demand surges
SEBI has now extended the validity of IPO approvals through September 2026, making it easier for companies to go public when they're ready.
Last week alone saw six firms draw ₹1.4 lakh crore in demand for just ₹7,100 crore worth of shares, a sign that investor interest is strong even as the regular stock market slows down.
Experts say people are chasing quick listing gains right now, but they remind everyone to keep an eye on business fundamentals and valuations after the hype settles.