India's IT slows while Centrum sees $300-400bn AI services market
Business
India's IT sector is hitting a bit of a slowdown in Q2 FY27 (July-September 2026), mainly because companies are being careful with new AI technology and taking longer to make big decisions.
Still, there's optimism: AI-related deals are building up, and Centrum expects the AI services market here could reach $300 billion to $400 billion by 2030.
Indian IT firms expect muted growth
Big names like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech expect only small revenue bumps in Q2 FY27 (July-September 2026), while Wipro might see a slight dip.
Coforge stands out among Tier-two firms with stronger predicted growth.
Most current contracts focus on saving costs rather than bold new projects, and while technology and finance spending is picking up a bit, manufacturing and auto still lag behind.