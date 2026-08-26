India's largest broker Zerodha posts ₹4,283cr FY26 profit, MTF aids

MTF now brings in 10% of Zerodha's revenue, with users borrowing ₹6,000 crore out of a ₹9,000 crore book.

While fewer people are opening new accounts due to weak markets, Zerodha's share of retail AUM continues to grow, with around ₹1 lakh crore of this AUM coming from customers acquired from IL&FS.

Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath flagged some risks around high borrowing, but says the company is looking to expand into asset management and insurance while keeping its team small.