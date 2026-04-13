India's LED display market expands 15-20% to about ₹2,000cr
India's LED display scene is on a serious upswing, growing between 15% and 20% in recent years and has reached about ₹2,000 crore.
What's fueling this? Government pushes, more digital billboards in smaller cities, and businesses swapping out old projectors for crisp LED screens.
Firms adopt durable LEDs, eyeing exports
Instead of going for quick, cheap fixes, companies are now investing in reliable setups built to last.
As Sanket Rambhia from LEDX Technology puts it, the goal is a sustainable ecosystem with products that can compete globally but still make sense cost-wise.
India's also eyeing exports to places like South America and Europe. The catch? We still depend a lot on China for key parts, so building stronger local supply chains could really help India shine brighter worldwide.