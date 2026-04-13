India's LED display market expands 15-20% to about ₹2,000cr

Firms adopt durable LEDs, eyeing exports

Instead of going for quick, cheap fixes, companies are now investing in reliable setups built to last.

As Sanket Rambhia from LEDX Technology puts it, the goal is a sustainable ecosystem with products that can compete globally but still make sense cost-wise.

India's also eyeing exports to places like South America and Europe. The catch? We still depend a lot on China for key parts, so building stronger local supply chains could really help India shine brighter worldwide.