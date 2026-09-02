India's LPG consumption hits 6-month high after government eased rules
Business
India's LPG consumption hit a six-month high in August 2026, rising 3.2% to about 2.42 million metric tons.
This boost comes after the government relaxed supply rules that had been tightened due to the West Asia conflict, according to official data.
India's H1 2026 consumption down 8%
Before June 25, supplies were mostly reserved for households and limited for businesses, since home use made up most of demand.
Once those restrictions were lifted, LPG usage bounced back, helped by increased imports from the US and the Middle East as tensions eased abroad.
Still, total consumption for the first half of 2026 is down 8% compared to last year because earlier disruptions lingered.