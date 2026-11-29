India's manufacturing PMI strongest since February as services slow
India's manufacturing scene just posted its strongest numbers since February, with the PMI rising in November.
Even as services slowed down, this boost helped keep private-sector activity broadly steady.
India resilient as global recoveries diverge
This jump highlights how India's economy can hold its own, even when things get shaky globally.
While India leans on manufacturing right now, other countries are seeing mixed results, like steady spending in the US and falling inflation in Europe, showing everyone's recovery looks a bit different.