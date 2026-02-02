India's manufacturing sector edged up in January 2026: PMI rose

India's manufacturing sector inched up in January 2026, with the PMI at 55.4—slightly up from December but below early estimates. The good news? It's still well above 50, which means factories are growing, not shrinking.

Exports picked up a little Most of the boost came from Indian buyers snapping up more goods, helping new orders and output bounce back after a recent dip.

Exports also picked up a little, with manufacturers reporting orders from clients across Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Hiring hit its best level in 3 months Hiring hit its best level in three months (though it's still nothing wild), but manufacturers aren't feeling super optimistic—only 15% expect output to increase over the next 12 months.

Input costs increased moderately but at the fastest pace in four months, with higher prices for chemicals, copper, iron, steel and transportation.

Yet companies couldn't really raise their prices much, as output price inflation fell to its lowest level in nearly two years, suggesting manufacturers still have limited pricing power.