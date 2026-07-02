India's Ministry of Tourism signs 1st-ever deal with Google India
Business
India's Ministry of Tourism just signed its first-ever deal with Google India to make exploring the country easier and smarter.
The partnership is all about using tech and data to boost how people discover, navigate, and enjoy Indian destinations: think better online information and smoother trip planning.
Google to track global travel trends
Google will help the ministry track global travel trends, improve how places show up on Maps and YouTube, and train tourism officials on digital tools.
There will be regular check-ins to keep things on track, with hopes this move will make traveling in India more fun and help local communities grow along the way.