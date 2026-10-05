India's monsoon shortfall 12.6% hurts rural demand, 100-110cc down 3.2%
Business
India's weak monsoon this year has hit rural areas hard, with 12.6% less rain than usual.
Lower farm incomes are weighing on discretionary spending, with pressure on entry-level motorcycles, discretionary FMCG products and consumer appliances:
Motorcycle sales in the 100-110cc range dropped by 3.2% in August.
Rural FMCG value down nearly 3%
Rural sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) fell nearly 3% in value and 5% in volume in the June quarter, especially for non-essential items.
Appliance brands like Blue Star have bumped up prices by up to 8% to handle rising costs.
Companies are now leaning into promos and festive ads to keep shoppers interested as spending habits shift.