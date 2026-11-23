India's MSCI Emerging Markets share hits 14.7% after nearly $16bn
India just got a big boost in the global investment scene: its share in the MSCI Emerging Markets index jumped to 14.7%, up four percentage points since the start of the month.
This surge comes after nearly $16 billion flowed into Indian stocks, as investors look for opportunities beyond AI-focused markets.
India's mix of industries is clearly catching global attention.
Foreign investors return to Indian stocks
After two years of selling off Indian stocks, foreign investors are now returning, drawn by India's strong financial and domestic sectors and hopes for lower oil prices.
According to Axis Capital, this trend could push India's index weight even higher soon, especially as global interest shifts away from AI-heavy bets.
It's another sign that India's market is holding up well while trends keep changing worldwide.