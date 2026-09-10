India's new-age economy set to reach $300 billion by FY31
Business
India's new-age economy is on track for major growth, with revenues expected to hit $300 billion by FY31, after reaching about $100 billion in FY26.
This surge is driven by AI, knowledge capital, and digital innovation, making the sector closely approaching the scale of the country's IT services sector.
New-age firms target $50B annually
Retail, consumer goods, and leisure are leading the charge, set to make up nearly half of all revenue at $150 billion.
Tech-focused areas like AI and telecom are growing even faster.
But when it comes to profits, banking and finance (BFSI) are still dominating; other sectors aren't quite there yet.
By CY2030, new-age businesses aim to raise $50 billion every year through $35 billion in private funding and $15 billion via public listings.