India's new-age economy set to reach $300 billion by FY31

Retail, consumer goods, and leisure are leading the charge, set to make up nearly half of all revenue at $150 billion.

Tech-focused areas like AI and telecom are growing even faster.

But when it comes to profits, banking and finance (BFSI) are still dominating; other sectors aren't quite there yet.

By CY2030, new-age businesses aim to raise $50 billion every year through $35 billion in private funding and $15 billion via public listings.