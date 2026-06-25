India's new battery rules leave manufacturers scrambling over zinc-carbon mismatch

Panasonic warns of 50L/cr compliance cost

Panasonic points out that current technology can't really recycle zinc-carbon batteries into usable materials yet.

Trying to meet the new targets could cost Panasonic around ₹50 crore for FY26, even though Panasonic's expected profit is just ₹6 crore.

Collection rates are low (about 20%), and extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificates cost way more than buying fresh materials.

Indo National's CEO says other countries roll out similar rules slowly, but India's going all-in right away, leaving manufacturers with little time or infrastructure to adapt.