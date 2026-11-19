India's Nov21-Dec15 wedding rush to inject 7.5L cr into economy
India's wedding season is about to hit record highs from November 21 to December 15, with around 52 lakh weddings lined up.
This rush is set to pump ₹7.5 lakh crore into the economy and open up 1.25 crore temporary and seasonal jobs in areas like catering, decoration, and transport before the Kharmas break.
Wedding revenue doubles to 4.05L cr
Wedding industry revenue has doubled in four years: ₹4.05 lakh crore will go toward shopping (including ₹1.2 lakh crore for jewelry and precious metals), while services like catering are expected to rake in another ₹3.45 lakh crore.
Delhi-NCR alone could contribute ₹2.5 lakh crore!
The industry is also going digital with UPI payments and AI planning tools making things smoother than ever; as CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal puts it, "India's weddings are not merely creating memories; they are creating markets,"