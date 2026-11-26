India's NSE becomes 3rd-largest exchange by market cap ₹6L/cr
Big news for India's markets: NSE just climbed to the world's third spot among stock exchanges by market capitalization, now valued at nearly ₹6 lakh crore ($64.1 billion) as of November 26, 2026.
This puts it ahead of both the London and Deutsche Boerse exchanges.
Only CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange are bigger globally.
NSE shares hit ₹2,400 post-listing high
NSE's stock has had a strong month, rising in 14 out of 18 sessions and hitting a post-listing high of ₹2,400, nearly a 50% jump from the post-listing low of ₹1,640.
On November 26 alone, shares were trading up at ₹2,375, showing investors are feeling pretty confident.
Most analysts have been recommending "buy," though HSBC recently suggested "hold" with a target price of ₹2,300.