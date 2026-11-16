India's October exports hit $89.99 billion, up nearly 30%
India's exports shot up by nearly 30% this October, reaching $89.99 billion, way up from last year's $69.27 billion for the same month.
The big push came from booming sales of petroleum products and electronic goods, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on November 13.
India's petroleum exports more than double
Petroleum exports more than doubled (up 140.21%), and electronics weren't far behind with a 62.70% boost.
Gems and jewelry, engineering goods, chemicals, cereals, and even handicrafts all saw solid growth too.
Imports also rose (up 16.58%), so India ended up with a trade deficit of $20.09 billion for October, but overall, it shows the world is hungry for Indian products right now, even with global markets being tough.