India's October oil and gas imports cost $16bn, up 60%
India's oil and gas import bill shot up by 60% in October 2026, hitting $16 billion.
The main culprit? Global crude prices nearly doubled compared to last year, while the actual amount India imported only went up a bit.
This surge is putting extra pressure on the country's finances.
Crude $19.5bn, LNG $1.3bn, exports $6.3bn
Crude oil imports cost $19.5 billion in October 2025, almost double last year, even though volumes rose 11% in October 2025.
LNG imports cost $1.3 billion in October 2025.
On the flip side, India earned $6.3 billion from petroleum product exports in October 2025, which helped a little but couldn't offset the overall rise in costs.
Interestingly, LPG use dropped by over 12%, except for auto LPG, which actually saw more demand, hinting at changing energy habits across the country.