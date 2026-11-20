India's oil import bill rises 88% to $19.5 billion
India's oil import bill shot up 88% in October 2026, reaching $19.5 billion as global crude prices soared to their highest levels in over a decade.
Brent crude averaged $123.93 per barrel, way above what we have seen in recent years, making fuel imports much pricier for the country.
India's oil import volumes up 11%
Tensions in key oil regions and uncertainty around US politics pushed prices up, leading Indian refiners to buy more oil just in case, which bumped up import volumes by 11%.
On the flip side, higher prices helped India's exports of refined fuels jump by 90%, even though export volumes barely grew.
Still, with refined product imports dropping and crude oil import bill hitting $19.5 billion, it is clear that global events are having a big impact on India's trade balance right now.