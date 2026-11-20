Tensions in key oil regions and uncertainty around US politics pushed prices up, leading Indian refiners to buy more oil just in case, which bumped up import volumes by 11%.

On the flip side, higher prices helped India's exports of refined fuels jump by 90%, even though export volumes barely grew.

Still, with refined product imports dropping and crude oil import bill hitting $19.5 billion, it is clear that global events are having a big impact on India's trade balance right now.