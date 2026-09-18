India's PFRDA proposes LLPs, cooperatives offer National Pension System digitally
Big update: India's pension regulator, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), is looking to shake up how the National Pension System (NPS) gets distributed.
The plan? Let more types of organizations, like limited liability partnerships (LLPs), cooperative societies, societies/associations and trusts, offer NPS through digital channels.
This could help millions of working Indians who aren't covered by formal pensions start saving for retirement.
PFRDA invites feedback on PoP reforms
There's a new two-track system on the table: physical points of presence (PoPs) that handle sign-ups face-to-face or online, plus fully digital PoPs that would not need to maintain the five-branch network.
If you're interested or have thoughts on these changes, there's an open feedback window until October 2, 2026.
The goal is to make pensions more accessible and flexible for everyone.