India's pharma exports forecast to reach $50 billion by 2030
Business
India's pharmaceutical industry is gearing up for a big leap, with exports expected to reach $50 billion by 2030.
The sector could grow from nearly $60 billion in 2026 to $130 billion by 2030, according to Mohit Yadav from the Department of Commerce.
India backs pharma with Biopharma SHAKTI
The government wants Indian pharma to stay ahead globally by making exports more competitive and exploring new markets.
As Yadav put it, they're committed to supporting the growth of this industry so India remains a major player worldwide.
Plus, new initiatives like the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI scheme and ongoing engagements with partners like the EU and UK are expected to boost advanced medicines and open up even more opportunities.