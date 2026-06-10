India's pharma exports forecast to reach $50 billion by 2030

India backs pharma with Biopharma SHAKTI

The government wants Indian pharma to stay ahead globally by making exports more competitive and exploring new markets.

As Yadav put it, they're committed to supporting the growth of this industry so India remains a major player worldwide.

Plus, new initiatives like the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI scheme and ongoing engagements with partners like the EU and UK are expected to boost advanced medicines and open up even more opportunities.