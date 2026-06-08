India's pharma market grows nearly 11% to ₹21,805 cr
India's pharmaceutical market saw a solid boost in May, growing nearly 11% to ₹21,805 crore.
The main drivers? Chronic therapies like heart and diabetes medicines, plus some fresh product launches.
Cardiac treatments brought in ₹3,184 crore, while anti-diabetes drugs (especially GLP-1 types like semaglutide and tirzepatide) shot up by almost 17%.
Volume growth was modest but signals stronger demand at home.
Eli Lilly's Mounjaro tops pharma charts
Big names such as Sun Pharma, Cipla, Torrent, Intas, and Glenmark all enjoyed double-digit growth in May.
Eli Lilly's Mounjaro topped the charts as India's best-selling pharma brand, showing just how much diabetes and obesity treatments are in demand right now.
Vitamins, minerals, and nutritionals, and respiratory therapies also grew over 12%, while acute segments like gastrointestinal medicines saw slower gains with seasonal demand still picking up.