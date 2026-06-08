India's pharma market grows nearly 11% to ₹21,805 cr

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro tops pharma charts

Big names such as Sun Pharma, Cipla, Torrent, Intas, and Glenmark all enjoyed double-digit growth in May.

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro topped the charts as India's best-selling pharma brand, showing just how much diabetes and obesity treatments are in demand right now.

Vitamins, minerals, and nutritionals, and respiratory therapies also grew over 12%, while acute segments like gastrointestinal medicines saw slower gains with seasonal demand still picking up.