India's precious metal ETFs face ₹7,312cr outflows in May
Business
India's precious metal ETFs just had a rough May, with investors pulling out a massive ₹7,312 crore.
Silver ETFs lost ₹2,133 crore for the fourth straight month, while gold ETFs saw their first monthly loss in a year: ₹5,179 crore gone after solid gains in April.
Import duties, dollar strength hurt metals
Prices dropped hard: silver fell nearly 30% after an early-year rally, and gold slid over 21% from its March peak.
New import duties made things trickier for Indian investors.
Globally, a stronger dollar and rising US bond yields pushed people to sell off precious metals.
Even ongoing geopolitical tensions couldn't boost demand this time. Worries about inflation kept buyers away.