India's private equity and venture capital reach $17.1B, up 46%
India's private equity and venture capital scene just had a big moment: investments shot up 46% year-over-year, hitting $17.1 billion in the third quarter of 2026.
That's not just higher than last year's $11.7 billion, but also way up from the previous quarter.
Only 36 deals accounted for $13B
Most of this growth came from a few massive deals: just 36 transactions made up $13 billion (about three-quarters of all investment).
Infrastructure led the way with $7.2 billion, followed by healthcare, and real estate.
Even though the money flowed in, there were actually fewer deals overall, a 9% drop in deal volume compared with last year.
Exits down 24% to $10.4B
On the flip side, exits slowed down by 24%, totaling $10.4 billion across 113 deals.
Fundraising reached $6.4 billion over 32 funds, with NIIF Infrastructure Fund II making headlines at a $2 billion first close.
Investors seem to be getting pickier too, as pure-play PE/VC investments dipped slightly by 2%.