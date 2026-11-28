India's PSBs record 1.09L/cr H1 FY2026-27 profit, cross 300L/cr
Big news for India's public sector banks: they've pulled in a record ₹1.09 lakh crore profit in just the first half of FY2026-27, a solid 17% jump from last year.
Their total business also crossed ₹300 lakh crore, showing strong growth all around.
PSBs NPAs gross 1.69% net 0.33%
A lot of this success comes from cleaner finances and better management.
Thanks to government reforms and smarter practices, bad loans (NPAs) have dropped to their lowest levels; gross NPAs are at 1.69% and net NPAs at just 0.33%.
The government says its push for stronger governance and an improved capital position has really paid off, setting PSBs up for steady growth ahead.