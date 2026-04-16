India's push to move feature phone users meets rising costs
Business
India's big push to get millions off old-school feature phones and onto smartphones is running into trouble, mainly because prices are climbing fast.
The gap between basic phones and entry-level smartphones is set to grow even more by 2026, thanks to pricier memory chips and a stronger dollar.
As Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research puts it, these rising costs are making the upgrade tougher for many.
Affordability now blocking smartphone upgrades
It's not just about access anymore: affordability is the main roadblock.
Even though fewer people are buying feature phones now, lots of users are holding on to their old devices longer because new smartphones just aren't as budget-friendly.