India's push to move feature phone users meets rising costs Business Apr 16, 2026

India's big push to get millions off old-school feature phones and onto smartphones is running into trouble, mainly because prices are climbing fast.

The gap between basic phones and entry-level smartphones is set to grow even more by 2026, thanks to pricier memory chips and a stronger dollar.

As Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research puts it, these rising costs are making the upgrade tougher for many.