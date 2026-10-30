India's Q2 services trade surplus rises to $53.392 billion
Business
India's services trade surplus climbed to $53.392 billion in the second quarter, beating last quarter's $52.2 billion.
Reserve Bank of India data shows India pulled in $113.029 billion from global service deals, while spending $59.637 billion abroad.
September stood out with the highest monthly surplus at $19.208 billion.
Strong global demand for Indian services
This steady growth points to strong global demand for Indian services (think IT, business support, and more).
The rising surplus highlights how India is becoming a bigger player in the world's service markets and shows resilience even when things get tough globally.