India's quick commerce burns cash as GCCs hire AI talent
India's newest quick commerce and services startups in India, like Snabbit, Swish, and FirstClub, are burning through cash as they try to outdo each other in fast delivery and home services:
Snabbit spent ₹194.8 crore but made just ₹12.2 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.
While these startups wrestle with high expenses and tough competition, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are on a hiring spree for AI talent.
Global Capability Centers prioritize AI skills
GCCs are making AI skills a top priority. In the 10 months of 2026, nearly 65% of new GCC positions required AI capabilities. AI-related demand grew 45% in the 10 months of 2026.
Experts say the talent pool is tight, so companies will need to train new recruits.
With more GCCs opening up in India and the push for innovation growing stronger, expect even more opportunities in tech and AI over the next six to 12 months (from Nov 2026).