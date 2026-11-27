GCCs are making AI skills a top priority. In the 10 months of 2026, nearly 65% of new GCC positions required AI capabilities. AI-related demand grew 45% in the 10 months of 2026.

Experts say the talent pool is tight, so companies will need to train new recruits.

With more GCCs opening up in India and the push for innovation growing stronger, expect even more opportunities in tech and AI over the next six to 12 months (from Nov 2026).