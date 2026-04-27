India's RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank license over compliance issues

RBI tightens rules for digital payments

To fight rising fraud, the RBI wants a one-hour wait for UPI and IMPS transfers above ₹10,000, so big payments on apps like PhonePe and Google Pay might take longer soon.

Stricter rules for wallets like Mobikwik and Amazon Pay are coming, with tighter limits and more checks.

Recurring payments on platforms like Razorpay now need extra authentication, and gold-backed lending apps like Rupeek must follow new rules about storing gold safely.

Even co-branded cards are under review, with OneCard already paused since late 2025.

All these changes show the RBI is getting serious about keeping digital money safe for everyone.