India's retail inflation ticks up, still under RBI's limit

Food prices kept falling (though not as much as before), helping keep overall inflation in check. Rural inflation crept up to 0.76%, but urban areas saw a bigger jump to 2.03%. Meanwhile, the uptick in headline inflation was driven by higher prices of personal care items, vegetables, meat and fish, eggs, spices, and pulses.

What else changed?

Housing costs eased a bit, while education and health expenses held steady around 3%.

If you track these numbers or just want a clearer picture of rising costs, heads up: Starting February, the Consumer Price Index will use a new base year (2024) and get updated to better reflect what people are actually spending on now.