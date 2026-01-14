Intel shares surge after KeyBanc upgrade—what's fueling the buzz?
Intel's stock shot up over 7% to $47.29 on January 13, 2026, after KeyBanc Capital Markets gave it a thumbs-up with an "overweight" rating and set a target price of $60.
The boost comes from strong server chip sales and big progress in Intel's new 18A manufacturing tech.
Why does this matter?
Intel is now the third-best performer on the S&P 500 this year, adding to last year's huge gains.
With demand for its server chips so high, Intel is considering raising CPU prices by up to 15%.
Analysts even think Intel could soon outpace Samsung as the world's second-largest chip foundry—a big deal in tech.
What's behind the momentum?
Intel's new Panther Lake Core Ultra Series 3 processors are ramping up thanks to improved manufacturing yields above 60%.
All eyes are now on their January 20 earnings report.