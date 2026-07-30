India's rupee gains 4th day as US Fed holds rates
The Indian rupee opened a bit stronger on Thursday, now at ₹95.59 per US dollar, marking its fourth day in a row of gains.
This boost comes after the US Federal Reserve chose to keep interest rates steady, which generally helps currencies like ours.
Even though some Fed officials wanted a rate hike (making things uncertain), the rupee has managed to outshine most other Asian currencies lately.
RBI sells dollars, oil volatility persists
The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, has been stepping in by selling US dollars to keep the rupee from slipping too much, though its intervention eased up.
Oil prices are also jumping around thanks to tensions between the US and Iran; Brent crude dropped 1% recently but remains volatile.
Experts say the rupee will likely stick to a narrow range for now, so traders should keep an eye on RBI moves and oil prices for any changes ahead.