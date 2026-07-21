India's rupee gains after oil slide, possible U.S.-Iran talks
The Indian rupee got a small lift today, rising 0.2% to 96.2350 per US dollar, thanks to global oil prices taking a dip.
This came after news of possible U.S.-Iran talks helped calm markets that were worried about rising crude costs.
Oil prices slid over 1% before bouncing back, with the usual drama in the Middle East (like new threats from Yemeni Houthis) still keeping traders on their toes.
RBI pulls in $20.72B since June
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pulled in $20.72 billion in foreign money since early June through its recent moves to steady the economy.
Analysts think this could hit $55 billion, with flows accelerating in August and September, and now everyone's watching to see if the RBI will use these funds to keep supporting the rupee or just add them to reserves.
Meanwhile, other Asian currencies stayed pretty chill, and global stock markets climbed on solid company earnings.