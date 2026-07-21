India's rupee gains after oil slide, possible U.S.-Iran talks

The Indian rupee got a small lift today, rising 0.2% to 96.2350 per US dollar, thanks to global oil prices taking a dip.

This came after news of possible U.S.-Iran talks helped calm markets that were worried about rising crude costs.

Oil prices slid over 1% before bouncing back, with the usual drama in the Middle East (like new threats from Yemeni Houthis) still keeping traders on their toes.