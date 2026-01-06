Next Article
India's Russian fossil fuel bill hits €162 billion since Ukraine war
Business
Since the Ukraine war began in 2022, India has massively upped its imports of Russian oil and coal—spending €162.5 billion by early 2026, says a new CREA report.
This surge happened as Russia offered big discounts, making it too tempting for India to pass up.
Why does this matter?
India is now Russia's second-biggest fossil fuel customer after China, despite Western sanctions.
Russian oil's share in India's imports jumped from less than 1% to nearly 40% by mid-2025.
But things shifted in December 2025: US sanctions on major Russian oil companies led Indian giants like Reliance and MRPL to pause imports, dropping volumes to a three-year low.
It's a snapshot of how global politics and energy deals can change fast—and impact what powers your daily life.