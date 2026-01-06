India's Russian fossil fuel bill hits €162 billion since Ukraine war

Why does this matter?

India is now Russia's second-biggest fossil fuel customer after China, despite Western sanctions.

Russian oil's share in India's imports jumped from less than 1% to nearly 40% by mid-2025.

But things shifted in December 2025: US sanctions on major Russian oil companies led Indian giants like Reliance and MRPL to pause imports, dropping volumes to a three-year low.

It's a snapshot of how global politics and energy deals can change fast—and impact what powers your daily life.