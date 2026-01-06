Zomato's Deepinder Goyal launches LAT Aerospace: Aims to redefine air travel Business Jan 06, 2026

Deepinder Goyal, best known for founding Zomato, just announced his new venture—LAT Aerospace.

The goal? To make flying between cities way easier by building aircraft that can take off and land right in urban areas, skipping the usual airport hassle.

Goyal told YouTuber Raj Shamani that this could save a ton of time, explaining that the combined time spent traveling to and waiting at the airport, plus the flight itself, is about the same as simply driving from Delhi to Chandigarh.