Zomato's Deepinder Goyal launches LAT Aerospace: Aims to redefine air travel
Deepinder Goyal, best known for founding Zomato, just announced his new venture—LAT Aerospace.
The goal? To make flying between cities way easier by building aircraft that can take off and land right in urban areas, skipping the usual airport hassle.
Goyal told YouTuber Raj Shamani that this could save a ton of time, explaining that the combined time spent traveling to and waiting at the airport, plus the flight itself, is about the same as simply driving from Delhi to Chandigarh.
Making flights faster, cleaner, and more accessible
Founded in January 2025 with Surobhi Das, LAT Aerospace is working on energy-efficient planes powered by electric motors and a turbogenerator.
These Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft need only small airstrips—think city centers instead of distant airports.
The team is already flight-testing their first models and plans to partner with industry players so more people—including those in remote areas—can access quick, eco-friendly air travel.