India's Russian oil imports down in September, crude imports rise
India's Russian oil imports just hit a five-month low, down to 1.75 million barrels per day in September, but that didn't slow things down.
Thanks to busy refineries and high fuel demand, India actually boosted its total crude imports overall, showing how quickly the country can adapt when energy sources shift.
Iraq Saudi Arabia boost India imports
With less oil coming from Russia, Iraq and Saudi Arabia stepped up, each sending more than 500,000 barrels per day.
The United Arab Emirates, Africa, and Venezuela also chipped in, helping India keep its energy mix diverse even as global politics put pressure on Russian supplies.
Despite these changes, Russian oil still plays a big role in powering India's growth, and local refiners are proving they can roll with whatever the market throws at them.