India's Russian oil imports take a hit after US sanctions

Major players like Reliance Industries and HPCL-Mittal Energy (a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and the Mittal Group) have stopped buying Russian oil this month because of the new compliance risks. But state-owned companies are moving the other way—Indian Oil Corporation and BPCL have actually increased their Russian crude purchases, drawn by steeper discounts.

State-run firms now dominate

State refiners now make up about 60% of India's Russian oil imports, thanks to those $5-7 per barrel discounts.

This shift shows how global politics can shake up where India gets its energy—and why state-run firms are leaning into deals that private ones are avoiding right now.