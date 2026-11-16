India's SEBI forms panel to simplify IPO, FPO, QIP rules
SEBI, India's market regulator, has set up a panel to review the rules for IPOs, FPOs, and QIPs.
The main goal is to help companies raise money more easily by eliminating duplicative disclosures and procedures and making the process clearer.
Panel to tweak eligibility pricing disclosures
This committee will focus on tweaking who can apply, how pricing works, and what companies need to disclose, especially for public listings.
They're also considering raising the bar for SME listings, so that regulations better match today's market realities.
It's all about making sure the rules stay relevant as the economy evolves.