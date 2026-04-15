India's SEBI names KVR Murty as 4th whole time member

KVR Murty helped ease corporate laws

Murty isn't new to SEBI. He's already helped shape important policy changes, like making corporate laws less harsh through the Jan Vishwas Bill.

He's also picked up honors like the Raksha Mantri Award for Excellence in 2024.

With Murty joining leaders like Amarjeeet Singh and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, SEBI's team gets a boost to keep India's financial markets safer and fairer for everyone.