India's SEBI names KVR Murty as 4th whole time member
Business
KVR Murty has just been named the fourth whole-time member of SEBI, India's top financial markets regulator.
He'll be in this key role for three years, bringing over 30 years of experience in public finance and regulation, including time as a senior official in the Defense Ministry.
KVR Murty helped ease corporate laws
Murty isn't new to SEBI. He's already helped shape important policy changes, like making corporate laws less harsh through the Jan Vishwas Bill.
He's also picked up honors like the Raksha Mantri Award for Excellence in 2024.
With Murty joining leaders like Amarjeeet Singh and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, SEBI's team gets a boost to keep India's financial markets safer and fairer for everyone.