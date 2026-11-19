Murty pointed out that if many investors use similar AI bots, it could cause sudden swings in the market because everyone might trade at once.

He noted, "An AI agent is given a goal, not a fixed set of rules, and it can change how it trades as it learns. So how do you approve a strategy that rewrites itself?"

SEBI wants to ensure all these systems remain accountable and traceable. Plus, it is also looking to use AI itself for better market monitoring and fraud detection.