India's SEBI works on guidelines for adaptive AI trading bots
SEBI, India's market regulator, is working on fresh guidelines for AI-powered trading bots that can change their strategies on the fly.
At an event in Mumbai, SEBI Whole-Time Member KVR Murty explained that these rules are needed as AI technology brings new regulatory headaches.
KVR Murty flags AI trading risks
Murty pointed out that if many investors use similar AI bots, it could cause sudden swings in the market because everyone might trade at once.
He noted, "An AI agent is given a goal, not a fixed set of rules, and it can change how it trades as it learns. So how do you approve a strategy that rewrites itself?"
SEBI wants to ensure all these systems remain accountable and traceable. Plus, it is also looking to use AI itself for better market monitoring and fraud detection.