India's Semicon 2.0 refocuses on chip design tools packaging
India is switching up its semiconductor strategy with "Semicon 2.0," which isn't just about building chips anymore.
Now, the focus is on designing chips, making the tools that build them, and advanced packaging, basically, all the cool behind-the-scenes stuff powering AI and data centers.
It's a move to keep up with global trends as tech shifts from smartphones to smarter, bigger things.
India targets global supply chains
India wants to plug into global supply chains by using its design hubs in places like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
By investing in manufacturing and packaging, not just design, India hopes to become a bigger player in the worldwide chip scene, kind of like what South Korea and Taiwan pulled off.
The goal? Boost competitiveness, show off homegrown tech skills, and ride the AI wave to a stronger spot on the world stage.