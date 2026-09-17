India's Semicon 2.0 secures $11 to $12B and ₹1.27L/cr backing
Big news from Semicon India 2026: The government's Semicon 2.0 initiative has received investment commitments of up to $11 billion to $12 billion to help build up India's semiconductor scene.
The plan? Strengthen everything from chip design and manufacturing to research, advanced packaging, and growing local tech talent, with a massive ₹1.27 lakh crore backing it all.
Tata Electronics signs multiple localisation deals
Tata Electronics is jumping in with new deals to boost the ecosystem, teaming up with Ascendas First Space for a huge vendor park in Gujarat, and joining hands with Fujifilm and JSR Corporation to make essential chip materials locally.
They are also working with Semi-Conductor Laboratory on semiconductor design services, process technology, supply-chain localisation, and talent development.