India's Semicon2.0 secures Tata Electronics MoUs and Applied Materials $5bn
Business
India just scored some big wins for its tech future: Tata Electronics signed seven MoUs with companies including Nexperia and Fujifilm to expand India's semiconductor ecosystem, while Applied Materials is putting $5 billion into research and supply chain growth over the next decade.
These moves are all part of the government's Semicon 2.0 push, which has already pulled in ₹1 trillion in investment commitments.
Fujifilm to build ₹800cr Dholera plant
Fujifilm is also investing ₹800 crore to build a new semiconductor materials plant in Dholera, helping make India less dependent on global supply chains.
The Semicon 2.0 program aims to double homegrown chip startups and turn India into a reliable hub for semiconductors.