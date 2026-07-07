India's semiconductor ambitions struggle as chip-making equipment imports exceed 90%
Business
India wants to build its own semiconductor industry, but a new report says things aren't going as smoothly as hoped.
The country still depends on imports for more than 90% of its chip-making equipment and nearly as much for key chemicals, so becoming self-reliant is proving tough.
India faces skill and supply gaps
India's strategy borrows from Asian success stories like Taiwan and South Korea, focusing on assembly services and mature tech that powers cars and gadgets.
There's real talent here (Indian designers make up 20% of the world's pool) but there aren't enough people for hands-on manufacturing roles yet.
The plan is to train 85,000 engineers by 2027, but closing supply chain gaps and filling skill shortages will be a big challenge.