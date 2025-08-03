India's semiconductor industry to cross $100bn mark by 2030
India's chip industry is gearing up for a massive leap, expected to more than double from around $50 billion now to over $100 billion by 2030.
This surge is fueled by growing demand for electronics, big government backing, and a push to make India a key player in global chip supply chains—especially after COVID-19 shook things up worldwide.
Micron, Tata, HCL-Foxconn are already investing in local production
With companies like Micron, Tata Electronics, and HCL-Foxconn pouring in over ₹1.5 lakh crore, and the government rolling out design incentives for 22 tech startups, India's aiming high.
There's also a focus on reducing reliance on countries like Taiwan and South Korea by tapping into local talent, mineral resources, and AI skills.
If you're curious about where tech is headed—or thinking about your future in STEM—keep an eye on Semicon India 2025 this September; it'll spotlight just how fast things are changing.