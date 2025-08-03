India's semiconductor industry to cross $100bn mark by 2030

Micron, Tata, HCL-Foxconn are already investing in local production

With companies like Micron, Tata Electronics, and HCL-Foxconn pouring in over ₹1.5 lakh crore, and the government rolling out design incentives for 22 tech startups, India's aiming high.

There's also a focus on reducing reliance on countries like Taiwan and South Korea by tapping into local talent, mineral resources, and AI skills.

If you're curious about where tech is headed—or thinking about your future in STEM—keep an eye on Semicon India 2025 this September; it'll spotlight just how fast things are changing.