India's Sensex, Nifty slip as oil and global yields rise
Business
India's main stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended a bit lower on Friday morning.
The drop was mainly because of rising oil prices and higher global bond yields: two things that often make investors nervous.
Over 2,100 shares declined in India
More stocks fell than rose, with more than 2,100 shares declining.
Tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices close to $107 a barrel, sparking fresh worries about inflation and possible US interest rate hikes.
Analysts also pointed out that Nifty struggled to break past key resistance levels, adding to the overall uncertainty for investors.