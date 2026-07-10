India's Sensex rises as Nifty tops 24,200 after TCS results
Business
Indian stock markets had another strong day on Friday.
The Sensex jumped 827.57 points to close at 77,569.39, while the Nifty crossed the 24,200 mark, thanks to cheaper oil and a boost from IT stocks after TCS posted solid June-quarter results.
Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank rally
Big names like Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys led the gains. TCS shares edged up after reporting a ₹13,349 crore profit and hinting at better demand ahead.
Meanwhile, stocks like Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma lagged behind.
Globally, Asian markets mostly finished higher; Europe was mixed; US stocks closed in the green earlier this week.
Oil prices dipped slightly.