India's Sensex rises as Nifty tops 24,200 after TCS results

Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank rally

Big names like Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys led the gains. TCS shares edged up after reporting a ₹13,349 crore profit and hinting at better demand ahead.

Meanwhile, stocks like Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma lagged behind.

Globally, Asian markets mostly finished higher; Europe was mixed; US stocks closed in the green earlier this week.

Oil prices dipped slightly.