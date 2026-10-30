India's services exports rise to $39.3 billion in September
Business
India's services exports jumped 7.2% in September, reaching $39.3 billion, a three-month record and up from August's $35.47 billion, says the Reserve Bank of India.
This signals growing momentum for the country's service sector.
India's services surplus at $19.2 billion
Services imports climbed 12.6% to $20.1 billion, showing more demand for global services coming into India too.
The services trade surplus, the difference between what India exports and imports, grew to $19.2 billion, its highest in recent months, reflecting a healthy boost for the economy overall.