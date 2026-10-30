India's services output rose about 14% with broad August growth
Business
India's services sector isn't slowing down.
In August, 17 of 19 tracked sectors saw growth, with retail trade jumping nearly 20%.
Repair services and real estate weren't far behind, both growing over 17%.
Banking, insurance, and IT also chipped in, pushing the overall service output up by about 14%.
Services growth underpins India's economy
This steady growth matches other positive signs, like bank credit growth, GST collection, and automobile sales.
Even industrial activity held strong with a solid 7.3% boost last quarter.
Altogether, it shows just how much India's booming service industries are powering the country's economy right now.