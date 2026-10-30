India's SIM binding rule could hinder SMEs' messaging across devices

The study found that more than three-quarters of businesses expect major financial hits: think higher workplace costs and spending more on devices just to keep up.

To cope, 41% of surveyed consumers said they would obtain an additional SIM card and 30.3% indicated they would purchase a new device.

With 78% expecting disruptions like slower communication or more mistakes, it is clear this rule is shaping up to be a real headache for India's SMEs.