India's SIM binding rule could hinder SMEs' messaging across devices
India's SIM-binding rule could make things tricky for small and medium-sized businesses.
The rule says messaging apps must link accounts to a registered SIM card, but most SMEs rely on using these apps across multiple devices.
According to a recent Esya Centre study, 92% of surveyed businesses depend on this flexibility, so the change could seriously mess with their daily operations.
Study: Indian businesses expect financial hits
The study found that more than three-quarters of businesses expect major financial hits: think higher workplace costs and spending more on devices just to keep up.
To cope, 41% of surveyed consumers said they would obtain an additional SIM card and 30.3% indicated they would purchase a new device.
With 78% expecting disruptions like slower communication or more mistakes, it is clear this rule is shaping up to be a real headache for India's SMEs.